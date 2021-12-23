Police bombard terrorists to submission, rescue 48 traders

Kaduna state Police Command said it has foiled a kidnap attempt along Birnin Gwari – Kaduna highway on Wednesday, rescuing 48 people, while a woman was missing.





Kaduna state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammed Jalige, in a statement on Thursday, said the police was escorting a convoy of traders from Udawa village along the highway when they came under heavy bandit attack, scores were kidnapped but the escort regrouped and pursued the bandits rescuing the 48 traders.

“On the 22nd December, 2021 at about 0930hrs, a team of Policemen while escorting a convoy of traders from Udawa village in Chikun LGA along Birnin Gwari to Kaduna came under heavy gunshots by armed bandits which led to the kidnap of a score of persons. However, the escort team reinforced themselves and engaged the bandits in a tactical pursuit in order not to harm the victims.

“Thus, the precision of approach exhibited by the officers forced the bandits to retreat abandoning their victims and scampered with bloody gunshot wounds. The operatives succeeded in rescuing 48 people to safety. They were profiled and subsequently escorted to their destination safely.

“It is equally important to note that information available to the Command has it that one woman is yet to be accounted. Meanwhile effort is being intensified to ensure her safe return, while additional manpower will be mobilised to the area to safeguard lives and properties of civilian population in the area.

“The Commissioner of Police commended the officers for their resilience in the face of danger while serving their fatherland and tasked them to be adequately equipped and alert while embarking on such duties.”





Meanwhile, Kaduna police command has arrested three suspects with 1,454 bottles of benylin with codeine syrup, 44 adulterated cream and eight bags of chemicals, according to ASP Jalige.



“On the 22nd December, 2021 at about 1800hrs the Police patrol team attached to Sabon Gari Division, Zaria while on confidence building patrol along Kaduna – Zaria road intercepted an unregistered Ford motor vehicle and upon search of the vehicle, 1,454 bottles of Benylin with codeine syrup, 44 pieces of adulterated Gluta white cream and 8 bags containing chemicals were recovered.

“The development led to the arrest of three occupants of the said vehicle as preliminary investigation reveals that the products were to be supplied to suspected bandits in Yakawada village of Giwa LGA Kaduna state.

“The investigation is currently ongoing as effort is geared towards apprehending the recipient of the products to subsequently charge them to court for prosecution,” the PPRO said.