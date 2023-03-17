Police boss warns politicians in Kogi on violence during Saturday election

The Commissioner of Police in charge of Kogi state House of Assembly election, Yekini Ayoku, has warned politicians “who are fond of sponsoring violence during elections to desist or face the full wrath of the law.”

He gave the warning Friday in Lokoja during a security stakeholders’ meeting with the Police ahead of the Saturday election.

He said the Command was resolute to ensure that the “March 18, 2023 election is conducted in an atmosphere devoid of rancour and violence.”

Ayoku charged political leaders in the state to caution their supporters against “any act that can impede the integrity of the election.”

He sought the support of the critical stakeholders of election in the state, saying the act of conducting peaceful elections “lay on the shoulders of every political leader” and urged them to play their role of ensuring that “there is peace during and after the election.”

Those that attended the meeting were traditional rulers, religious leaders, representatives of political parties, civil society organisations, police officers and the media, among others.

