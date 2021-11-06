Police break silence on payment of officers detailed to cover Anambra election

The Force Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, Mr Frank Mba, has said that allowances of police officers were paid ahead of the governorship election holding in Anambra on Saturday, November 6.

Speaking in a live program on NTA Saturday morning, Mba said the timely payment of allowances of officers, even before conclusion of the election, was to boost the morale of the officers as “the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, is a welfarist”.

He, however, said the complaint of some officers that they are yet to receive their allowances is being looked into as he directed officials to cross check whether the affected officers accurately filed the forms they were given.

He added that those who already got alert of payment of their allowances were grateful to the IGP as “they jubilated and sang: ‘I don get alert, God win’, a song usually sung by Nigerians when they get payment”.

He said so far, the peaceful nature of the election was a disappointment to doomsayers, who predicted that the election will either not hold or will be marred by violence.

Mba said police officers have covered the nooks and crannies of Anambra state to ensure that there is no security breach, adding that the Force is collaborating with the Army, Immigration, NSCDC, among other sister security agencies.

He said the covert and overt operations of its officers has seen to the coverage of rivers by the Marine unit of the Force, adding that there is also aerial surveillance of different parts of Anambra by its officers.

Mba implored residents to come out and exercise their civil responsibility, assuring that nothing will happen to them as police officers are everywhere to ensure that there is adequate protection of electorate and officials participating in the election.