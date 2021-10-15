Police brutality: Benue panel recommends N304.53m compensation to victims





The Benue State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police Brutality or Related Extra- judicial Killings has recommended compensations in the total sum of N304,535, 095.85 to be paid to various categories of victims of Police brutality in the state.



The panel has also recommended various police officers to the Hon. Attorney General of the State for discreet investigations with a view to prosecuting them for respective crimes arising from respective conducts.



Presenting their report to Governor Samuel Ortom Thursday in Makurdi, chairman of the panel, Justice Adam Onum, said the panel received a total of 72 complaints, some of which were withdrawn and/or struck out.



According to Justice Onum, only one memorandum titled: “Unprofessional conduct (sic) Nigeria Police” was submitted by Mr. Ibezimako Aghanya, who was a one time Commissioner of Police in the state.



Unfortunately, the retired officer died before he could be invited to present the memorandum before the panel.



“Be that as it may, the panel has found the memorandum useful in considering some suggestions towards possible reform of the Police in the country,” he added.



According to him, “the panel was also careful to receive and consider only such pieces of evidence as were relevant to its terms of reference, which approach greatly helped the Panel to avoid unnecessary delays.”



Receiving the report governor Ortom who was represented by his Deputy Benson Abounu said the report will help a lot in sanitizing the Police force in the country.



He expressed optimistism that recommendations of the report will be looked into and be fully implemented.



It could be noted that the panel was constituted by Governor Ortom on the 21st day of October, 2020, inquire into complaints of brutality and/or extra-judicial killings by the Police in the state.

Related

No tags for this post.