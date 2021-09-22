Police burst kidnap syndicate, recover arms, vehicles in Imo

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command has bursted a kidnap and armed robbery syndicate in the state, recovering arms and vehicles from the gang.



In a press briefing at the Command’s headquarters Owerri, Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Rabiu Hussaini said the breakthrough followed the kidnapping of one Okechukwu Mbata, 42 years of age, in 2019 and Kelechi Anoruo, aged 41 years on 3rd June, 2021 respectively.



He said with credible technical intelligence, the operatives swung into action through the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command and mobilized and rescued the victims in their hideout unhurt. And in the process, one of the kidnappers, Nwanosike Chukwuka ‘m’ aged 38yrs of Ubahanwa Otulu in Oru West LGA, was arrested.



Hussaini further said that the suspect on interrogation, confessed to the crime, mentioned other members of the syndicate and led the Police operatives to their hideout in Ebonyi State.



“On 09/09/2021 at about 1720hrs, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit stormed their hideout at Idembia, Izza South LGA of Ebonyi State. The hoodlums on sighting the operatives engaged them in a gun duel but were overwhelmed by the operatives and in the process some suspects were also arrested and taken to the station,” he further disclosed.



He gave their names asFestus Ekeoha ‘male’ aged 38yrs of Ubommiri in Mbaitoli LGA, Imo State,Emeka Onuh ‘male’ aged 38yrs of Inyi, Oji River, Enugu State, Young Ndukwu ‘male’ aged 45yrs, of Awo Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA, Imo State,Favour Chukwu ‘male’ aged 39yrs; andAlo Chidi ‘male’ both of Ndembia Izza South LGA, Ebonyi State, and they also confessed to the crime, revealed their respective involvement in the commission of the crime and admitted being the syndicate that had been terrorizing the South East region and its environs.



On further interrogation, the suspects led the operatives to the receievers of the stolen vehicles belonging to the victims.



Blueprint learnt that Items recovered after combing their hideout includedOne (1) Assault Rifle loaded with twenty-two (22) rounds of live ammunition,two (2) Pump Action Guns loaded with thirty-three (33) rounds of live cartridges,One (1) cut to size Double Barrel Gun,One (1) English Berretta Pistol with Eight (8) rounds of live ammunition,and two master keys.

While vehicles recovered included 2 black coloured Lexus RX 330, 1 Ash coloured Toyota Camry Pencil light car, 1 red coloured Toyota Camry car, 2 carton coloured Toyota Sienna car, 1 Mercedes Benz 190, 1 blue coloured Toyota Camry 2004 Big Daddy Model and 1 black coloured Toyota Highlander SUV 2011.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner seized the opportunity afforded by the briefing to disclose that the Command has put a lot of strategies in place to checkmate crimes and Criminality in the state which include:Robust Patrolling of the nooks and crannies of the state, Visibility Policing within the state,the number of Operation Search and Flush Patrol Teams has been increased in the three Senatorial Zones; and More Plain Clothes Policemen have been drafted to Black Spot Areas like Ama-JK, Douglas, Amausa, Tetlow, Orji and World Bank.