Police checkmate arsonists in Ire Ekiti

The police has commenced a mop up operation in Ire Ekiti, Oye local government area, Ekiti state, in a bid to rid the community of killers and arsonists, following the death of two persons as a result of the violence that erupted over the ban of celebration of Ogun Onire festival.

The community had been engulfed in crisis since Sunday over a directive by Onire , Oba Victor Bobade, banning the celebration of the annual Ogun Onire festival to prevent further spread of COVID- 19.

The action considered as provocative by Ogun worshippers, had led to an onslaught on the palace of Oba Bobade , which led to the death of two persons and a car burnt.

The police arrested one person in connection with the bloody crisis and scores had been declared wanted.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti Wednesday, the Police Commissioner, Mr. Babatunde Mobayo, said the operation became expedient to halt further killings and turning of the town to a killing field.

The statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Sunday Abutu said: “In order to restore peace to the community, the Commissioner of Police wishes to inform the people of Ire-Ekiti that the Police shall be carrying out a mop up operation and investigation to fish out the perpetrators of violence in the Community from the hour of 6:00am today ,12th August, 2020.

“In view of this, the commissioner implores the people of Ire-Ekiti community to be law abiding.”