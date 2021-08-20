Police, community leaders call for calm over killing of 5 in Osun



The Commissioner of Police, Osun State Command, CP Olawale Olokode, and community leaders in Modakeke and Ile-ife have appealed to residents of the two towns to avoid any action that may lead to renewed war.



The advice came on the heels of killing of five farmers by unknown assailants at Alape via Modakeke, Friday morning.



The CP in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said he had led the Police Response Team and Tactical Unit of the Command to the scene of the incident in order to restore normalcy.



He appealed to the residents of the area to remain calm assuring that the command is resolute to get to the root cause of the dastardly act.



The CP urged the residents of the area to avail the command credible information that will fast track the arrest of the perpetrator(s) of the evil act.



Meanwhile, the President of Ife Development Board (IDB) Comrade Lawrence Awowoyin, also appealed to the people of the two towns to let peace reign over the matter.



He warned against making move that could lead to renewed war, advising them to let the unity between the two towns continue.



Also, the President of Modakeke Progressive Union (MPU), Prince Julius Odegbemi, warned citizens of the town not to take action that may lead to renewed war between Ile-ife and Modakeke.



He said, “I have appealed to my people this morning, when I heard the incident of killing, that they should be calm and maintain peaceful coexistence among themselves so as to prevent the situation from escalating.



“Because only one knows the beginning of the war, but no one can predict the end and whatever lives and property lost can never regain.



“So I’m enjoying the duo to allow peace to reign so as to avoid troubles, for in peace we can achieve the goals of growth and development on the land,” he added.