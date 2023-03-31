Police confirm kidnap of 4 persons in Osun

Osun state police command has confirmed the kidnapped of four persons along Osogbo-Ikirun by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The incident happened Thursday around the Ayepe area, Ikirun/Iragbiji road when the victims were traveling from Osogbo to Ikirun.

It was gathered that the victims were taken through the bush along the Iragbiji-Ibokun area by their abductors.

The spokesperson of the Osun police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She said, “we don’t know the number of people that were kidnapped but the vehicle of the victims that was abandoned has been towed to our station in Ikirun.

“The driver of the car has been found. The search and rescue mission is ongoing. We are combing the forest to ensure that we arrest them,” Opalola added.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

