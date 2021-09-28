Police confirm killing of herder in Jebu Bassa

One herder was on Sunday evening allegedly killed while rearing his cattle at Jebu Bassa of Bassa local government area of Plateau state.

State chapter chairman of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN), Garba Muhammad, told newsmen in Jos.

He said the herder was killed at Kafigana in Jebu District of Bassa local government area of the state.

When contacted, the state police spokesman, ASP Ubah Ogaba, also confirmed the incident, saying investigation was ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the attack.

Herders had on September 20, alleged the killing of 10 of their cows while the military Information Officer, Major Ishaku Takwa said only 6 were killed along Rafin Bauna road of the LGA.