Police confirm murder of traffic officer in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed murder of a traffic officer at Ekwulobia community, Aguata local government area by unknown gunmen.

The deceased, Mr Chinedu Onwuka, a staff of the Anambra State Road Traffic Management Agency, (ATMA) was murdered on duty at Ekwulobia car park.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the report, said the Command had embarked on a robust patrol around the state to apprehend the hoodlums.

“Preliminary Information reveals along Umunze road this morning, the hoodlums in attempt to disarm a mobile Police officer on patrol started shooting sporadically. The Mobile Police Officer returned the fire immediately, engaged the hoodlums which made the gun men flee the scene. Meanwhile, clam has returned in the area and further details shall be communicated please,” Ikenga stated.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Anambra State Road Traffic Management Agency, (ATMA), Mr. Pat Obiefuna, described the incident as a sad news.

Obiefuna, who added that the attack was carried out by unknown gunmen while plying against the traffic and the officer accosted them, called for quick intervention of State government to fish out the hoodlums.