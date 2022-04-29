Police confirms Bullion Van attack in Imo

Imo state Police Command has confirmed Thursday’s attack on a bullion van at Ogbor Nguru Nwenkwo in Aboh Mbaise local government area of the state.

The Command’s spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, who confirmed the incident, said sketchy information available to the command revealed that, “the bullion van was returning after delivering money and was attacked by hoodlums. The driver, on noticing it, tried to escape. But unfortunately, his vehicle capsized. No money was carted away”.

Our correspondent further gathered that when the armed robbers rushed to the capsized vehicle with the hope of carting away money but found none, they immediately left in annoyance. They had shot sporadically at the vehicle for the driver to stop before it capsized.

