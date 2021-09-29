Police confirms death of 2 officers in Osun bank robbery



Osun state police command Wednesday disclosed that two police officers were killed in a bank robbery at Iragbiji, Boripe local government, contrary to one casualty reported by the media.

The spokesperson of the state police command, SP. Yemisi Opalola, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen, Wednesday morning.



The two officers, according to Opalola are, Inspector Ogunbiyi Ahmed and Inspector Odeyemi Ayinla.



She said, “the armed robbers numbering about twenty came in commando-like style with about four vehicles and simultaneously attacked Iragbiji Divisional Police Headquarters and Wema Bank Iragbiji.



“The robbers invaded the Police Divisional Headquarters and Wema Bank with sporadic shooting and launching of explosive devices in an attempt to disorganize, incapacitate and destabilize the police who were in a fierce gun battle with them while robbing Wema Bank simultaneously.



“As a result, some parts of Divisional Police Headquarters was damaged. The dare devils also shot at a Police Armoured Personnel Carrier tyres with explosive devices.

“The robbers in a bid to gain entry into the bank blew off its security door with dynamite, ATM machine was also destroyed but an attempt to break into the bank strong room was foiled.



“It is very unfortunate that in the course of the incident, and during hot pursuit of the fleeing bandits, two police inspectors namely; Inspector Ogunbiyi Ahmed and Inspector Odeyemi Ayinla respectively, were shot dead.



“The robbers on sighting the policemen comprising police tactical teams with local security outfits who promptly engaged them in a fierce gun duel took to a flight and abandoned their unexploded dynamites and two of their vehicles.

“The Police, jointly with local security outfits have been combing the bushes in a bid to arrest the robbers, believed to have escaped with multiple injuries.”



Opalola who also featured on a private radio station in Osogbo, disclosed that joint security operatives are in the bush trailing the robbers.