Police declare fleeing kidnap suspect wanted in Akwa Ibom





The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has declared one Etienne Malachy Akpan also known as Anthony Malachy Akpan wanted for escaping trial.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko MacDon, which was made available to Blueprint in Uyo on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the suspect, aged 34, who was on trial for kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, and terrorism in the state, fled within court premises when he was taken for continuation of trial.

The statement reads in parts, “Akwa Ibom State Police Command has declared Etienne Malachy Akpan a.k.a Anthony Malachy Akpan ‘M’ aged 34, dark in complexion, height 1.6m of Atan Midim in Abak Local Government Area wanted.

“He is wanted by the police in connection with a series of armed robberies, kidnapping, murders, and terrorism in Akwa Ibom State.

“The suspect who was on trial for the above offences, escaped within the court premises when brought for the continuation of his trial.”

The Command urged members of the public to help provide useful information on the whereabouts of the suspect by contacting a nearby Police Station, security agency or calling the following hotlines; 08039213071 or 08020913810 for rearrest.