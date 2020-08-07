Police deploy 491 personnel for Nasarawa Assembly poll

The Nasarawa state police command has deployed 491 personnel for the Nasarawa Central Constituency House of Assembly election scheduled for Saturday, August 8, 2020.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s public relations officer (PPRO), ASP Ramhan Nansel, in Lafia on Friday.

Ramhan said the police “will be supported by personnel from Nigeria Army, Department of State Services, Federal Roads Safety Corps and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.”

“In view of the above, we want to assure the law abiding citizens in the state and particularly Nasarawa LGA that the police command is ever ready to provide the much needed security for the conduct of the bye election.

“Consequently, we want to warn all those who may want to foment trouble during this election to steer clear or risk being arrested and decisively dealt with according to the provisions of the law,” the statement read in part.