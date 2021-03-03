Police deploy 8,292 men for Delta LG poll

Delta state police command Tuesday said it has deployed 8292 policemen for the forthcoming local government election scheduled for March 6, 2021.

In a statement by the Acting Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright, the command stated that deployed security personnel would cover the 25 local government council area of the state.

Meanwhile, Delta state Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, assured residents that the Delta state Police command is committed to ensuring the security of everyone in the state by deployment of its officers to all the polling units.

He also stated that he would give attention to hot spot areas in order to maintain peace all through the electioneering period.

Meanwhile, the CP remains resolute to ensure the sanctity of the electoral process and as such assured the public that all electoral materials and officials engaged in the election are secured.

He warned front runners in the council election to caution their supporters and foot soldiers to restrain themselves from causing chaos.

The Police boss urged security personnel deployed for the elections to be professional in discharging their duties.

He also warned that no Police aid or security

agent will be allowed to escort their principals or any Very Important Personality (VIPs) to polling unit or allow any movement while the elections last.

Ali said any security aid violating the directive would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.