Police detain chief priest, others over woman assault, cultism in Anambra







The Anambra state Police command, Wednesday, paraded a 44-year old chief priest, Mr Anthony Obanye, and six others for allegedly assaulting a widow from Anambra East local government area.

A viral video had shown a lady striped nude and abused by some persons from her community for allegedly killing her husband whose lifeless body was also captured.

The state Police Commissioner, Echeng Echeng, who paraded the suspects at the state police headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Department, Amabiwa, Awk South LGA, named other suspects to include Mr Udalor Egwuatu Nnalue, 46, Mr Godwin Ezechukwu, 42, Nonso Ezechukwu, 20, Philomena Onyekwe, 27, and Chineyere Mmachi, 32.

According to Echeng, investigation revealed that the deceased, Mr Udorji Egwatu (shown in the viral video), had been sick for some time when one of the suspects (his bother), Mr Udalor took him to Anthony, a native doctor.

“Anthony confessed to have taken the deceased on some spiritual cleansing and administered him some herds before he died. It was Anthony who allegedly told the family of the deceased that the cause of his death was as a result of the wife’s infidelity,” he stated.

The police commissioner further revealed that the command also arrested some suspected cult gangs who killed two police officers at Unizik junction, Awka on 14th December, 2021, and massacre about 25 persons at a funeral party in Ebenebe, Awka North LGA on 26th February, 2022.