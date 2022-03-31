Police detonate bomb in Kaduna community 

The Kaduna state Police Command has again detonated a bomb planted in a plastic bucket close to a stream in Rigasa Community, some kilometers to the Rigasa train station.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Kaduna state Command, ASP Muhammed Jalige, while confirming the detonation of the bomb, said, “the Kaduna Police Command has on Thursday March 31, 2022 successful diffused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Rigasa, Igabi local government area of the Kaduna metropolis.

“The IED was planted in the area by yet to be identified persons, however, it was sighted by residents of the area at about 07:50 hours, who promptly reported to the police.

“In swift response, the Command’s Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) swung into action and successful diffused the IED, without any loss of lives or property.

“The acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Maiyaki M. Baba, thanks the residents of the area for their vigilance and prompt reporting of the incidence and assures that the command will always prioritize the safety of the public.

“He advised the general public to always report suspicious movement or persons in the areas, assuring that such information would be treated in full confidentiality.

“Normalcy has been restored in the area and residents are going about their normal business.”