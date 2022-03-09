Police DIG, Joseph Egbunike, slumps, dies

A Deputy Inspector General of Police and the head of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Joseph Egbunike has reportedly slumped and died.

Blueprint gathered that Egbunike collapsed inside his office in Abuja late Tuesday March 8, 2022 and was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Until his death, Egbunike was in charge of the highest investigating arm of the Nigeria Police, and headed probe panel investigating suspended deputy commissioner of Police Abba Kyari.

His functions include investigation and prosecution of serious and complex criminal cases within and outside the country.

