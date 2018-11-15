Police disburse N9.9mn to families of 20 slain officers

The Nigeria Police Force yesterday in Abuja, disbursed N9.9 million to 20 families of police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of police in charge of Zone 7, Abuja, Taiwo Lakanu, who presented cheques to the beneficiaries in Abuja, said that the gesture was in fulfilment of the force`s life insurance policy.

“The scheme was put in place to alleviate the suffering of family members of personnel who either died or sustain near fatal injuries in the course of duty,“ he said.

Lakanu said that the money would enable the families of the deceased to take care of their loved ones that were still living.

“The benefits cut across all ranks and file in the force and the amount differs, depending on the rank and the circumstances in which the officer departed,’’ he explained.

He affirmed that the force was committed to the welfare of families of officers who sacrificed their lives for the peace of the country.

The police boss warned the beneficiaries against using the money for frivolous things, reminding them that it was meant to take care of education of the children left behind by deceased officers.

“The money is not for frivolous things; it is solely to cater for your children. “I, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, extend my condolences to the families of the beneficiaries,’’ he said.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Josaih Setshom, commended the police management for the gesture, saying that it would go a long way to helping the families of the deceased officers.

Setshom assured that the money would be used judiciously and called on the force to give concession to families of deceased officers interested in joining the police.

The amount given to the beneficiaries ranged from N500,000 to N1.3 million. The families of the deceased came from the Federal Capital Territory, Niger and Kaduna states, which make up Zone 7.

It would be recalled that in June the force presented cheques of N29 million to 51 families of deceased officers who died in the line of duty. (NAN)