Police discover Indian hemp plantation in Ogun, arrests 7 

Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the cultivation of Indian hemp at a large expanse of land discovered in Ogun.

The arrest was contained in a press statement made available to Blueprint, Tuesday, by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi

According to the statement, the suspects – Nelson Enu, Patrick Emmanuel, Samuel Paul, Ekioya Joe, Monday Okoro, Endurance Eliobe and Stanley Ogejiagba were all arrested following credible intelligence gathered by policemen at Isara divisional headquarters.

Oyeyemi stated that the suspects have cultivated a large expanse of land for the purpose of planting the weeds at Lokuta village in Remo north local government area of the state.

“The intelligence further revealed that the suspects were threatening the life of the villagers who did not initially know what they wanted to use the cultivated land for, for daring to disturb them while the planting was going on.

“Upon the information, the DPO Isara division, CSP Shobiyi Oluwatoshin mobilized his men in conjunction with local vigilante and moved to the scene where the seven suspects were arrested. Recovered from them are five bags of suspected Indian hemp seeds while two bags have already been planted”, the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for onward transfer to National drug law enforcement agency (NDLEA) for possible prosecution.