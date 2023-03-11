Police dislodge bandits’ camp, rescue 14 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

The Zamfara state police command said it dislodge bandits’ camp and rescued 14 kidnapped victims who were in captivity since January, 2023.

The command spokesperson, SP Muhammad Shehu, stated this in a statement, made available to Blueprint Saturday.

According to the statement, “On 10th March 2023, Police Tactical Operatives in Ccnjuction with the vigilante while on mop up operation near Munhaye forest, successfully dislodged some bandits camp belonging to a Kingpin AKA Dogo Sule.

“As a result of the operation, fourteen ( 14) hostages comprising of two (2) male adults, seven (7) female and five (5) children of below of age of 2 years were rescued.”

According to him, in the course of debriefing, the victims told Police detectives that they were abducted on 1st January, 2023, at Anguwar Mangoro and Gidan Maidawa villages in Gusau LGA.

“The victims who were in symphathetic condition have been taken to the Police clinic Gusau for medical treatment and thereafter re-United with their family/Relations,” he added.

“The commissioner of police CP Kolo Yusuf reassures the continuous commitment to protect lives and property of the citizens.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Kolo Yusuf congratulates the victims for regaining their freedom, and reassures the continuous commitment to protect lives and property of the citizens,” the statement further reads.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

