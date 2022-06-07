Police establish electoral offences desk, nab 24 political thugs in Keffi



The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has approved the establishment of Electoral Offences Desk at the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Force Headquarters, Abuja, with the Commissioner of Police, FCID, as the Desk Officer.

The IGP has equally approved its establishment at State Commands across the nation with the Assistant Commissioners of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Departments as State Desk Officers.

This is as operatives of the Keffi Area Command, Nasarawa state, have arrested 24 suspected political thugs, reportedly loyal to a Nasarawa West Senatorial aspirant, at Minki Suites, along Keffi-Akwanga Road.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a press statement, Tuesday in Abuja.

He said: “The mandate of the Electoral Offences Desk Officers includes the collation and investigation of all electoral offences/complaints from members of the public or any quarters, with a view to determining culpability in line with the amended Electoral Act 2022, and proffering charges before Courts of competent jurisdiction for necessary legal action.

“The IGP tasked the Desk to commence its activities immediately with some isolated cases recorded during the pre-election activities such as screening, conventions, primaries, among others.”

According to him, “In line with this mandate, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the Keffi Area Command of the Nasarawa State, acting on credible and actionable intelligence have arrested twenty-four suspected political thugs at Minki Suites, along Keffi-Akwanga Road.

“The thugs suspected to be loyal to an aspirant in the Nasarawa West Senatorial primaries came into the hotel in a convoy of seven private vehicles.

“Items recovered from the arrested suspects include; eight pump action guns, two locally made revolver guns, 37 rounds of live cartridges, four bulletproof vests, 27 mobile phones, two pairs of vigilante uniforms, five cutlasses, 10 assorted knives, charms, and other incriminating objects.”

The Spokesperson said: “Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspects, who are thugs for hire, carry out their heinous acts under the guise of being members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN).

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Electoral Offences Desk at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) and the immediate arrest of the concerned aspirant for necessary investigative actions.

“The IGP reiterates the commitment of the Force to stamping out threats to peaceful and credible elections at all levels, even as he vows to deal decisively with anyone caught engaging inn political thuggery.”

