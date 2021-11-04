Police evacuate girls dumped inside well in Osun



The Osun state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, Thursday confirmed that the two girls whose mother dumped inside well water in Osogbo, the state capital, have been evacuated.



The girls, Darasimi (8) and Desire (5), were dumped inside the well water by their mother, Omowumi, Monday evening.



The CP who spoke through the command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said the girls were evacuated Wednesday and deposited at a mortuary in the state.



Opalola also confirmed that the suspected mother of the daughters has been arrested and detained at the police command for psychiatric test.

According to the police, investigation revealed that the woman was mentally unstable since she was allegedly deported from Omar in the United Arab Emirates.



Opalola said the woman was not consistent in her words but because of experience, only psychiatric test can confirm the claim on her mental status.



She said, “what people told us is that the woman was not normal since she was deported from abroad. She didn’t deny dumping her daughters inside the well water. She insisted that she has done it and the way she talks suggested that she is not normal.



“Though, we didn’t belief until we ascertain that she really has mental illness because of the experience we have had. She is currently in our custody.



The girls have been evacuated on Wednesday after several efforts by the officials of fire services.



“We are awaiting the report of the psychiatric to establish the fact about the mental statuss of the woman,” Opalola added.



The woman, simply identified as Omowumi, Monday evening dumped her two daughters inside well water, claiming that hardship and frustration occassioned her action.



She claimed that she was deported from Omar in United Arab Emirate and life had been difficult for her.