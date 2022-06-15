Police exhume corpse of man killed by suspected herders 

The Kuje Police Divisional Headquarters, FCT, Abuja have exhumed the body of Hussaini Aliyu Takuma, allegedly killed by suspected herdsmen at Jeda community in Kuje area council.

CSP Umar Abdullahi Sambo, who is the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Kuje Division, stated this in chat with Blueprint, saying some suspects had been apprehended over the incident and investigation is ongoing.

He said the corpse of the victim was taken to the Kuje General Hospital for proper confirmation before being taken for re-burial.

Sambo said on June 4, a 44-year old Zakari Hassan Takuma of Area 7 Garki Abuja came to Kuje Police station and reported that on June 2, his brother, Hussaini Aliyu Takuma, 32, of the same address, visited his farm at Jeda in Kuje, but did not return home.

He stated further that on receipt of the complaint, his men swung into action and detectives tracked a 20-year old Umar Mohammed, a worker of the farm, in connivance with his friend, Ibrahim Yusuf, 18, who were seen at Kabusa on their way to Kano with stolen 36 rams and six goats.

The DPO said during investigation, it was discovered that the animals belonged to the victim.

The DCO1 Kuje, Adewale Ojele, said one 28-year-old Ephraim Mbaiga, also a worker of the farm, together with all arrested suspects, connected to the matter, had been arrested.

Ojele said the case file was handed over to officer in charge anti kidnapping, FCT command on the directives of the Commissioner of Police.

