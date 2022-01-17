In Kaduna, Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 16 victims, recover stolen car

The Kaduna Police Command on Sunday foiled the kidnap of 16 people in Buruku, Chikun local government area of Kaduna state, just as its operatives also recovered a Toyota Corolla car in Mando, Igabi local government area.

The Kaduna state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammed Jalige, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He said the 16 kidnapped victims have been reunited with their families, while efforts are on to determine the rightful owner of the vehicle stolen in Zaria to ensure its return to the owner.

“On the 16th January, 2022 the Kaduna Police Command through Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Buruku received information that some persons were sighted around Masallaci area along Birnin Gwari road who were suspected to be victims of kidnapping.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO immediately mobilized personnel on rescue mission to the area. On sighting the advancing troops the hoodlums took to their heels leaving behind 16 victims whom the operatives successfully rescued,” he said.

He said the victims, “namely, Patience Markus ‘F’, Mercy Musa ‘F’, Gloria Sunday ‘F’, Yunis Sunday ‘M’, Peace Ayuba ‘F’, Grace Sunday ‘F’, Sarafina Sunday ‘F’, Mechak Musa ‘M’ mentioned victims are residents of Udawa village of Chikun LGA, while Musa Mudu ‘M’, Joshua Mudu ‘M’, Jummai Musa ‘F’, Alfa Markus ‘M’ are of Gadagi Baggi Village of the same LGA.

“Meanwhile, Abdulaziz Shola ‘M’, Tanimu Muhammed ‘M’, Mutari Idris ‘M’ and Sani Musa ‘M’ are from Lagos, Kano, Zamfara and Niger states respectively.

“The above success recorded by the Command is not unconnected with the community participation and vigilance cum prompt reportage to the security agencies thus, the Command is urging other communities to emulate same in a bit to secure our respective communities from criminal elements.

“In another development, the Command had on the 16th January, 2022 acted on a report that a Toyota Corolla vehicle was seen packed in a seemingly suspicious manner at old tipper garage Mando Kaduna.

“The Police operatives of the Command attached to Kawo Division immediately swung into action and recovered the vehicle with Reg. No KSF 674 HD maroon in colour to the station for further investigation and possible arrest of the perpetrators. Preliminary investigation reveals that the said vehicle was snatched at gun point in Zaria metropolis as effort is on to identify the rightful owner.”