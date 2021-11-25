Police; Folawiyo bows out, Kokumo steps in as DIG representing South-west

Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG David Femi Oyebanji Folawiyo, Wednesday, bowed out of the service of the Nigeria Police Force after successful completion of his statutory 35 years of service.



This is as the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has approved the posting of Ag. DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, as member of the Force Management Team and coordinating DIG in-charge of the South-West geo-political Zone of the country.



Ag. DIG Kokumo, who until his elevation was the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in-charge of the Zone 2 Headquarters, Lagos, would be heading the Department of Research and Planning of the Force.

Speaking during the colourful Pull-Out-Parade in honour Folawiyo at the Force Headquarters, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, felicitated with the celebrant on his meritorious retirement.



He stated that DIG Folawiyo, a very fine officer and astute member of the Force Management Team under the current Police leadership, would be greatly missed for his invaluable contributions in advancing the course of peace, public safety and security in Nigeria.

In his valedictory speech Folawiyo decried the the fact that how citizens view police officers was different from reality, even as he recounted his first arrest which was spectacular involving an evasive suspect.



According to him, “In a 30 year career one could make multiples of everything including multiple spectacular reports like a gunning case he handled leading to the arrest of over 1,000 and freeing over 100 victims.

He expressed appreciation.for the opportunity, even as he appreciated his mentors and fore runners as well as the trainers and handlers and trainers.



While commending the IGP, Folawiyo maintained that Nigeria Police under IGP Baba woild never remain the same again.

DIG David Folawiyo, a member of the prestigious National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, joined the Nigeria Police Force in March, 1988 as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).



A holder of a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and a master’s degree in International Relations, DIG Folawiyo served the Force, humanity and the nation at large in various capacities within and outside Nigeria since his commissioning and rose through the ranks to become a Deputy Inspector General of Police, a position that availed him the opportunity to serve as a member of the Nigeria Police Force Management Team and coordinating DIG in-charge of the South-West Geo-Political Zone.

Amidst his numerous professional deliveries, he will be remembered for his passion in coordinating and facilitating the development and approval of the ICT POLICY for the Nigeria Police Force while he served as the DIG of Police, Department of Information and Communication Technology.