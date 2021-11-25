Police Games: My team will be adequately prepared – CP

The Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, CP Babaji Sunday said the team that will represent the nation’s capital at the forthcoming Police Games will be adequately prepared.

He stated this while receiving the victorious Karu Police Command Team that won the Inter-Area Command Football Tournament last Friday in his office, yesterday.

CP Babaji said he is happy that the team has so many good players that can even represent the country at any level. According to him, “I am very confident that the team will make the command proud at the forthcoming Police Games and they will not disappoint.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police revealed that despite the fact that they won gold medal, they should not hesitate to continue to keep fit because it is good for the health.

His words, “Exercise is good for your health, it makes you keep fit. Even doctors will prescribe it for you. So it is not all about winning but also keeping fit and you need to keep fit for you to do Police work.”

Meanwhile, the triumphant Area Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Lekan Odumosu said the welfare of the players is paramount and they have already started catering for their needs.

ACP Odumosu also disclosed that they are going to beef up the team so that they can compete favourably with other teams and return with the trophy at stake.

He however promised to keep to the promise of the CP by ensuring that the team continue to play friendly matches to prepare the team well ahead of the Police Games. “We played friendly match two days after we won the trophy and we have also lined up so many matches to keep the team in shape for the tournament ahead of us,” he promised.

The Police Games which will feature athletics, boxing, football and others will take place from 3rd to 10th December, 2021 at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

