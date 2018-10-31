Police go tough, impounds over 100 vehicles in Ebonyi

Ebonyi state police command on Tuesday impounded over 100 vehicles for using unauthorized siren, covering of number plates and tinted glasses.

The command disclosed this to journalists in Abakaliki through its spokesperson , ASP Loveth Odah

Vehicles impounded by police Blueprint learnt belong mostly to members of the State Executive Council including Council Chairmen and Special Advisers to the state government.

Odah explained that the exercise which is still ongoing in all the 13 local government areas of the state was the directive of the Inspector General, Mr. Ibrahim Idris which emanated from series of petitions addressed to Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The PPRO called on the stakeholders in the state to be law abiding, noting that the command is posed towards ensuring adequate security of lives and properties in the state.

She said, “the concept of covering number plates, use of tinted glass and siren which was originally meant to enhance security but its being abused by the unauthorized persons.

“The command therefore directs that all those who engages in this illegal act should desist forthwith to avoid embarrassment as some operatives have been given directive towards restoring sanity in the state by arresting and prosecuting offenders.

“lf we should count the number of vehicles impounded since the exercise started, it is more than 100, so we are begging them to obey the directive because obedient is better than sacrifice.

“So l want to refer to our big men because those that are flaunting the law are not poor men, so help me beg them to help us secure the state” she added.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.