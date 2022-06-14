Police graduate six PhD holders, 169 others as spies 

The Police Training School (PTS) Ikeja, Monday, graduated six PhD holders and 169 others from different professions into other ranks of the Nigerian Police Force as supernumeraries (spies).

The Deputy Commissioner of Police and Commandant, PTS Ikeja, Musa Garba, said at the 2022 graduation for the spy police officers, that 175 supernumeraries were promoted to various ranks, having completed their advanced course.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the supernumeraries were promoted to the ranks of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Superintendent of Police (SP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), and Inspectors.

The six PhD holders promoted into the cadre of CSP are Peter Akhideno, Elvis Otobo, Kehinde Oduns, Glory Raphael, Goodluck Enimakpokpo, and Adaramewa Olusuyi.

Garba said the promotion of the officers was based on merit as the supernumeraries had been equipped with training that would assist them to perform their duties diligently.

He noted that the new rank attained by the officers came with greater responsibilities to themselves, their organisations, communities, police force, and the society at large.

“Your actions and utterances henceforth must be well-guided by the Police Force Act, as you must exhibit high moral standards and ethical discipline that you have received during your trainingì,’’ he admonished.

According to him, any of the supernumeraries who involve themselves or themselves in any criminal activity will face disciplinary actions in line with the Police Act. (NAN)

