Police gun down ‘kidnap kingpin’, arrest native doctor, five others

At least six suspected kidnap kingpins including a native doctor have been arrested in Anambra state over alleged abduction charges.

The state Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), who disclosed this in a statement at Awka, on Monday, did not provide details of all the suspects.

Ikenga, however, noted that the arrest was “Based on intelligence gathered which indicate the location of a kidnap victim in a town in Neni, Anaocha local government area.

Police operatives working with the vigilante stormed the location, on Sunday, June 5, 2022 rescued the victim and arrested one Emeka who was suspected of complicity in the crime.

“Upon interrogation, he confessed to the crime and led detectives to the hideout of his gang in Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area, where detectives engaged the gangsters in a shootout.

“The gang leader, one Chinedu Ajogu, alias Sampolo was gunned down and five others including their native doctor were arrested for interrogation and prosecution. Suspects arrested are being interrogated with a view to eliciting information on their involvement in previous crimes,” he said.

The PPRO enumerated the items recovered from the suspects to include one rifle named SMG, one Beretta pistol, two locally made revolver pistol and one dagger.

Others include one Biafra flag, two pairs of Eastern Security Network (ESN) uniform, two berets, two weh belts, assorted charms and one Acura SUV snatched from a reverend father in Awgbu, Orumba North LGA on May 31, 2022.





