Police has no business with land matters, debt collection – Arase

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), IGP Solomon Arase (retd.), has warned officers against involvement in land matters and debt collection.

Arase handed the warning when he received in audience the national leadership of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Thursday at the PSC headquarters in Abuja.

PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, who disclosed this in a press statement, Friday in Abja, said commission boss pledged to work in partnership with the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, to reinvigorate the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for better performance.

He said, “Dr. Arase noted that for the Police to excel in its day-to-day operations there must be consequences for misconduct and benefits for exemplary behaviour.”

Ani said the commission boss stated benefits and burden must go together, stressing that he would strive to complement what the Police was currently doing to ensure that the operations of the NPF conformed to its rules of engagement.

The PSC chairman furthers said the Police had no reason to go into land matters or debt collection, which are issues that should be handled through alternative dispute resolution.

This is as he vowed to remain a strong advocate of community partnership in policing.

He, however, noted his worries over the increasing cases of human rights abuses in the Police.

Dr. Arase also pledged to support the PCRC in areas they needed his support.

Earlier, the national Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Mogaji Ibrahim Olaniya, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing the erstwhile, stressing, “You are the best for job.”

Alhaji Olaniya said the committee came to congratulate the PSC chair on his appointment and to let him know that they were vigorously building on the legacies he established as the 18th IGP.

“We are here to say that the fruit God used you and others to plant has germinated. We are here to rejoice with you and show you love,” he stated.

He further stated the PCRC now had offices outside the country, such as Canada, and United Kingdom among others.

The national president also used the opportunity to invite the former IGP to the 39th anniversary of the committee coming up on May 8, 2023.

