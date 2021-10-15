Police hunt kidnappers of Kwara monarch’s twins, 6, others

Six-year-old twin children of a Kwara state monarch, the Owalobo of Obbo-Aiyegunle, Oba Samuel Adelodun, have been kidnapped alongside their maid, the driver and the security guard.

Blueprint Weekend gathered that the incident occurred, Thursday at about 8.30pm, when the victims were on transit from Osi Town to Obbo- Aiyegunle in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

The abductors were said to have left the Sienna bus the victims were driving in on the roadside, however, at the time of filing this report the kidnappers were yet to contact the monarch or relatives of the victim hence the uneasy calm that has enveloped Osi community.

Confirming their abduction, the Spokesperson, Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the command has launched manhunt for the kidnappers with the aim to rescue the victims unhurt.

According to Okasanmi, “On receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Kwara state, CP Tuesday Assayomo, dispatched the

anti-kidnapping and other tactical units alongside local hunters and vigilantes to immediately commence a search and rescue operation in the area for possible arrest of the abductors and safe rescue of the victims.

“The commissioner of police wishes to advise members of the public with useful information that can aid the quick rescue of the victims to make such information available to the command.

“While assuring the good people of Kwara State of their safety and security at all times, the CP advises members of the public to be conscious of happenings around them, avoid movements in isolated and lonely routes at odd hours of the day.”