Police institute graduates 51 officers in Abuja

The National Institute of Police Studies, Abuja, has graduated 51 police officers, including 10 Sierra Leone Police officers, after eight weeks of undergoing the Strategic Leadership and Command Course (SLCC) with the theme: Strategic Leadership Roles in Policing Diverse Societies.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Thursday at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, said the institute was established in 2019 to bridge the gap of capacity development by providing strategic studies for senior police officers.

The Police boss, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of ICT, DIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo, noted that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) leadership was expanding opportunity for participation I trainings to police officers in other countries including Ghana, Gambia, and Liberia.

He congratulated the graduates and urged them to implement the knowledge acquired in fulfilling the policing mandate.

The co-host at the graduation, the Inspector General of the Sierra Leone IGP, Dr. Ambrose Sovula, noted that police was basically the same across the globe.

He said Sierra Leone would continue to cooperate with Nigeria in all security matters for the benefit of both Forces.

While congratulating the officers Sovula charged them to use knowledge acquired to make the Sierra Leone Police Force better, noting that when when the Police is faulty the country would be shaky.

On his part, the Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), IGP Musliu Smith (retd.), noted that the institution has imparted modern policing knowledge in the officers in line with the vision of the commission to train and retrain officers and men of the Force.

The commission chairman, who was represented by Mr. Tijani Muhammed, pledged the support of the PSC to the institute.

In his remark, the Director-General of the Institute, Prof Olu Ogunsakin, said the participants were trained with vast methodologies on strategic leadership and are in the position to provide necessary policing services to the Force and the nation at large.