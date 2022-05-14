Police intercept 2 AK-47 rifles, ammunition in beans bag, nab 23

Operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau Intelligence Response Team (FIB-IRT) have intercepted two AK-47 rifles and 51 rounds of live ammunition hidden in a bag of beans, allegedly headed for the South-east; just as 23 suspects were arrested for various crimes.

Parading the suspects, Friday at the IRT Headquarters in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, among the suspects were those arrested for culpable homicide, armed robbery, kidnapping, arms trafficking, possession of prohibited firearms, rape, amongst others.

According to him, 52 firearms, including RPG launcher, General Purpose Machine Gun, 36 AK-47 rifles, English shotguns, locally-made arms, pump action, 2,045 rounds of live ammunition of different calibres, one DAF Truck loaded with 45,000 litres of fuel, cars, phones, machetes, and tear gas canisters were recovered from the suspects.

He explained that three suspects were arrested in connection with the rifle and the ammunition.

“Two suspects, one Badong Audu, 48, of Namu Village in Plateau state; and one Chimezie Okolie, 44, of Ekwusigo in Anambra state, both males, were arrested following credible intelligence of an impending arms movement from Jos, Plateau state, through Nasarawa state, to the eastern part of the country.

“Operatives swung into action and apprehended Badong Audu on April 26, 2022, at Namu Village with two AK-47 rifles and 51 rounds of live ammunition concealed in a bag of beans.

“Investigations led to the arrest of the receiver, Chimezie Okolie, at Nasarawa state, where he was waiting to take delivery of the arms and ammunition.”

The FPRO disclosed that two other suspects were among the killers of a former governorship aspirant in Zamfara state, who is also the owner of Famak British Schools.

“In one of the cases, the duo of Sani Usman, 22; and Mohammed Tijjani, 23; both from Pai Konkore, Gwagwalada, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), were apprehended in connection with a case of kidnapping and armed robbery along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were part of the bandit syndicate which carried out the attack on travellers at Rijana, along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway on Sunday, November 21, 2021, in which they gruesomely murdered an ex-Zamfara state governorship aspirant and owner of Famak British Schools, Alhaji Sagir Hamidu, and kidnapped a nursing mother leaving her baby behind in a nearby bush.”

He said all the suspects would be arraigned on completion of investigations.

