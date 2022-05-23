Police intercept vehicle loaded with explosives, guns in Kano 

The police in Kano said they have intercepted a vehicle loaded with explosive devices, guns and ammunition.

The spokesperson of the Kano state police command, Abdullahi Kiyawa, in a statement, said the police made the arrest on May 19, following a tip off.

The police said the vehicle was intercepted at about 4:30 p.m. after a hot chase, forcing the suspects to abandon the vehicle at Bubbugaje Quarters, Kumbotso local government area of Kano state.

Kiyawa said the explosive devices were loaded in a Mercedes Benz car.

He said the vehicle was “coming from Jigawa state to Kano state. The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, immediately raised a crack team comprising Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological Radiological and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN) and Operation Puff Adder.

“A technical search conducted by the team revealed that the motor vehicle was fully loaded with Improvise Explosive Device materials. Two (2) AK-47 rifles, four (4) AK-47 magazines, one thousand and ninety-eight (1,098) live ammunition, and two (2) pistol magazines were also recovered.”

An investigation has commenced, the police spokesperson added.

He said the commissioner of police in Kano, Dikko, thanked the Kano state government and residents for their prayers, encouragement, continuous support and cooperation.

He urged residents to be vigilant, and report any suspicious persons, items, movement or incidences to the nearest police station, and not take laws into their hands.

He said round-the-clock visibility patrol and raids of criminal hideouts and black spots will continue throughout the state, as the command will sustain the ongoing “Operation Puff Adder” that has been yielding positive results.

The police said in case of emergencies, the command can be contacted via 08032419754, 08123821575, 08076091271. (Premium Times)

