Police investigating hoodlums’ attack on Ibadan FRCN station – CP

Oyo state Police command on Sunday said it has commenced investigations into the attack by hoodlums on the FRCN 99.1 FM Amuludun station at Moniya in Ibadan on Saturday.

The command stated this in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Adewale Osifeso on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police CP Vivian Ngozi Onadeko.

According to Oyo Police command, the attack on the FRCN station was as result of a faceoff between members of Soludero, a local vigilante group and some criminal elements around Sasa area, Ojo, Akinyele local government area of Oyo state during which one of the criminal elements sustained gunshot injuries and later died.

CP Onadeko stressed that “consequent upon this, the hoodlums in their numbers stormed the Soludero presumed office, located at the premises of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Amuludun 99.1 FM, Moniya Ibadan in a bid to launch a reprisal attack”.

” Preliminary investigation gathered from an on the spot assessment shows that, upon the arrival of the Hoodlums, they became agitated as none of their targets was on sight. Consequently, windscreens /glasses of four (4) vehicles parked in the premises were broken along with the glass door at the entrance of the Media outfit, inferring that the attack was not targeted directly at the media outfit but members of the vigilante group”.

The Command in the statement while assuring all and sundry that the perpetrators of this dastardly act would be made to face justice, stressed that the Commissioner of Police, Oyo state Command, CP Ngozi Onadeko ” wishes to state that it is important to immediately report such occurrences as the above to the Police for immediate intervention.”