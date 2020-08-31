Police invited, didn’t arrest me – IPAC President

President of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) High Chief Peter Ameh has denied media reports that he was arrested by the police alongside with Barrister Ezekobia over allegation of impersonation and forgery.

Ameh, who is also the national chairman of Progressive People’s Party (PPA) in a press statement on Monday in Abuja urged the general public to disregard such rumour of his arrest, describing it as handiwork of his detractors and enemies of Nigerian democracy who wants to destroy participatory democracy.at all cost.

The IPAC boss who noted that the court of Appeal judgement that reinstated the deregistered political parties had restored him as the duly elected president of the council pending the expiration of his tenure.

He said, “I am at labour party office, I was never arrested,, it is a fake story, did they sign the statement, they are being fraudulent. They are sending out messages to create confusion to justify their criminality act they want to carry out.

“I am not under any arrest. Iam the president of Inter Party Advisory Council ( IPAC) duelly elected, Nzenwa is not elected any where. I was invited by the police and as a law abiding citizen of Nigeria, i honoured the invitation , I was there physically and submitted the Appeal Court judgement to the police, they found out that the petition against me was lies and I was asked to go.

“They are not true democrats, they are fraudulent people who want to destroy my reputation that i worked hard for over the years and destroy democracy in Nigeria.

“The police has the right to invite anybody based on petition , I attended to the petition and submitted the Appeal court judgement, so I was never arrested as speculated.”