Police kill 1, arrest 3 as gunmen attack two divisional police headquarters in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command, Monday, confirmed arrest of three suspected armed men following attacks on Neni and Aguata divisional headquarters late January 13.

According to a statement from Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, the police public relations officer, the force had intercepted and neutralised the hoodlums, killed the fourth suspect and recovered ammunition of different calibers.

“The operatives demobilize four of the armed hoodlums and recovered 17pcs of 7.62mm live ammunition for Ak 47rifle, 107 pics of expended 7.62mm ammunition for Ak47 rifle, 7 pics of expended cartridges for pump action, 10 pics of expended 7.62mm long for Lar rifle, one big hammer, 3 phones and a wallet containing ID’s and some ATM cards.

“Preliminary information reveals that one out of four of the demobilized miscreants, now late Mr Onyebuchi Okoye “M” 34years, who led the attack on Aguata Divisional headquarters was arrested earlier on 4th November, 2021 with a revolver pistol and six 9mm ammunition by Police Operatives. He was charged to court for conspiracy to commit felony and unlawful possession of firearms under section 495 of the criminal code and on 21/01/2022 was granted bail by the Court.

“Also in Neni division, the gunmen fled the scene due to the superior fire of the police operatives on duty. The both stations are intact and no arm was lost. The Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng has reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Command towards weeding out unrepentant criminal elements, enjoins law-abiding citizens of the State to remain vigilant and continue to support the Command in the fight against acts of crime and criminality,” he noted.