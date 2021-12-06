Police kill 2, arrest 4 suspected robbers in Anambra

The Anambra state Police command, Monday, said they have neutralised and gunned down two suspected and arrested four armed robbers operating around Obosi, Idemili North local government area.

The command’ in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, stated that the suspects were accosted on December 5th at Obosi by Onitsha-Owerri road, adding that the force equally recovered two pistols, five live cartridges and a tricycle from the suspects during the exercise.

“On 5th December, 2021, at about 0530 hours Anambra Police Command Operatives intercepted a three-man armed robbery gang operating around idemili flyover, Obosi by Onitsha-Owerri Road. The hoodlums who were about to rob passengers travelling in a Toyota Sienna van opened fire on sighting the police.

“The operatives responded swiftly gunning down two armed suspects, later identified as Chinedu Okeri ‘M’ from Enugu and Chukwuebuka Orizu from Anambra State while the third suspect, Abuchi Osim ‘M’ from Enugu State was arrested. Police recovered two locally made Pistols, five cartridges and the tricycle that brought the gangsters to scene of crime.

“In a follow up operation, the arrested suspect led the operatives to their criminal hideout in Atani Ogbaru LGA were Chinedu Ogunna ‘M’ 21yrs, Arinze Chukwu ‘M’ 16yrs and Ebuka Ayazie ‘M’ 18yrs were arrested. They claimed belonging to same cult group and armed robbery gang,” Ikenga further statded .