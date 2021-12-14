Police kill 2 bandits in Giwa, recover rifle, motorbike

The Kaduna state Police Command on Monday shot to death two armed bandits following a gunfight around Riheyi Village in Fatika district, Giwa local government area of Kaduna state.

Kaduna state Police Command in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammed Jalige, and made available to Blueprint on Tuesday said the bandits exchanged gunfire with the police before they were subdued by superior firepower.



He added that the police recovered AK-47 gun, 10 rounds of ammunition and a motorcycle.

“On the 13th December, 2021 at about 1630hrs the Operatives of the Command attached to 47 PMF Squadron Zaria, while on confidence building patrol within Fatika district of Giwa LGA, Kaduna state intercepted some bandits around Riheyi village of the same district.





“The encounter which resulted into a heavy gunduel saw the Police operatives had the last laugh. Having applied gallantry and firing precision that successfully neutralised two bandits, they recovered an AK47 rifle loaded with 10 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunitions and an operational motorcycle

“The Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command, CP Mudassiru Abdullahi commended the officers for their display of professionalism cum uncommon courage to achieve the desired result. He therefore, tasked all operational and tactical commanders to imbibe the culture of rigorous patrols in all nooks and crannies within their areas of jurisdiction.

“The CP also noted that, with the festive season around the corner, the men of the underworld expectedly will like to cash in on innocent citizens. Hence with Police as the lead agency in internal security, the need for a vigilant and proactive policing cannot be overemphasised,” he said.

ASP Jalige added that the CP, “finally warned that under his watch any dereliction of duty by an officer will be penalised accordingly.”