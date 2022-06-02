Police kill 2 bandits in Kaduna community, recover rifles 

The operatives of Kaduna state police command have killed two bandits after repelling bandits attack on Kimdi Village in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state

Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini Ayoku, who made this known in a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said the police while responding to a distress call stormed the village where they had an exchange of fire with the bandits following which two of the bandits were killed and two AK-47 rifles were recovered, as other bandits sustained gunshot injuries.

“In furtherance to its unceasing onslaught against banditry in Kaduna particularly Birnin Gwari axis, the Police Command had on 31st May, 2022 recorded another success by neutralising two bandits and recovered two AK47 assault rifles while several others sustained bullet wounds.

“The operation followed a distress information received on the same date at about 1600hrs that some armed bandits in large numbers had attacked Kimdi village of Birnin Gwari LGA in their ignoble mission of kidnapping. The Command immediately dispatched a nearby team of crack operatives to the location to repel the attackers and an exchange of fire ensued where two of the bandits were neutralised and two AK47 assault rifles recovered.

“The Command is not unmindful of the security challenges particularly around Birnin Gwari axis thus, the Command alongside the state government and other security agencies are working assiduously to ensure that the sanctity of human lives are adequately protected at all times. The recent successes recorded by the Command and other sister agencies attest to the fact that no effort is spared in prosecuting the war against these criminal elements.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini A. Ayoku, is therefore calling on all stakeholders and communities concerned to exercise restraint in the way and manner the situation is communicated to the public to avoid aggravating fears in the mind of the people.

“He reiterate that security is undoubtedly everybody’s business but unguarded communication have the potential to mar the ongoing concerted effort being made to attenuate the negative impact of these challenges to enable famers make maximum use of this farming season to boost the economy of the state,” the CP said.

