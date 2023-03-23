Police kill 2 kidnappers, recover rifles in Niger 

The police in Niger state have neutralised two kidnappers and rescued a woman they had earlier abducted in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger state.

The kidnappers were said to have a victim at a Zolegi village via Saminaka, Lapai on 19/03/2023, inflicted matchet cut on a victim head and abducted his wife.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Niger state police command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident in Minna, Niger state capital.

He said, “On 19/03/2023 at about 1600hrs, information was received that on same date at about 0023hrs, suspected kidnappers attacked a victim at Zolegi village via Saminaka Lapai, inflicted a machete cut injury on his head and kidnapped his wife to an unknown destination”.

He said police tactical team led by DPO Lapai and vigilante members mobilized and stormed Saminaka forest, where the kidnapped victim was suspected to have been kept by the abductors.

“While combing the forest, a gun duel ensued between the team and the hoodlums, and during the gun battle, two among the hoodlums were neutralized, while others escaped into the forest with bullet injuries, and one AK-47 rifle with twenty rounds of life ammunition was recovered,” he said.

He explained that the abducted woman was rescued unhurt, and the injured husband taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

In another development, the Police have arrested two suspected kidnappers in Minna the capital city of Niger state and recovered one AK 47 rifle from them.

The suspects were reportedly arrested at Kure-Market Park Minna during an attempt to board a commercial vehicle to Kebbi.

The PPRO who confirmed the arrest said, “On 02/03/2023 at about 1430hrs, based on credible intelligence received, Police operatives attached to FIB tactical squad arrested the following two suspects; Umar Aliyu 35yrs of Diri-Ndaji, Kebbi State and Moh’d Abubakar 25yrs of Peregi, Kogi State”.

DSP Abiodun explained that during interrogation, Umar Aliyu confessed that he had participated in kidnapping activities at Sakaba in Kebbi last year and that he recently relocated from there to Angwan-Kuka area of Bosso, Minna as he had been on the run.

According to the PPRO, “He confessed further that he contacted Moh’d Abubakar from Kogi, a gang member he met at Sakaba to join him in Minna to proceed to Kebbi for a possible kidnap, while Moh’d came to Minna with an AK-47 rifle”.

The suspects according to the PPRO, claimed they were planning to get more arms and more men to assist in their intended operation.

He said the suspects were under investigation and one AK-47 rifle with 13 rounds of life ammunition was recovered from them.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

