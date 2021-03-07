Police kill 4 suspected sea pirates, recover 4 AK-47, others in Akwa Ibom



The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has killed no fewer than four out of seven suspected sea pirates while engaging the police in a gun battle.

The command added that four AK-47, two Lar and a K2 rifles, four magazines, one fibre speed boat mounted with 200HP and 115HP engines, one dismounted engine, some gallons of petrol, eight white kaftans and items suspected to be charms were recovered as other three suspects escaped with bullet wounds.



A statement signed by the Police Public Relation Officer, SP Odiko MacDon, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Amiengheme Andrew, made available to Blueprint in Uyo on Sunday, said “acting on credible intelligence, while on patrol at Iwukpom/Opolum water channel, accosted a gang of Sea Pirates numbering about seven which led to a gun battle.”



According to the statement, Andrew commended the efforts of officers and men of the command in the state for their numerous breakthroughs in all spheres of the force.



“The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, CP Amiengheme Andrew, fdc, psc (+) has lauded the efforts of Officers and Men of the Nigeria Police in Akwa Ibom state for their numerous breakthroughs in all spheres of the Force.



“On 4th March, 2021, at about 2:30pm, a team of 29 PMF personnel, who are on special duty at Ibeno, led by ASP Abubakar Yakubu, acting on credible intelligence, while on patrol at Iwukpom/Opolum water channel, accosted a gang of Sea Pirates numbering about seven which led to a gun battle. In the ensuing milieu, four (4) of the Sea Pirates met their Waterloo as they fell to the superior fire power of the Operatives while three (3) escaped with bullet wounds.

“Exhibits recovered from the Pirates include four (4) AK47, two (2) Lar and a K2 rifles, four (4) magazines, one fibre speed boat mounted with 200HP and 115HP engines, one (1) dismounted engine, some gallons of petrol, eight (8) white kaftans and items suspected to be charms,” he said.



In a related development, the Command also secured life imprisonment of one Aniekan John Udom who was convicted for sodomy.



“Coincidentally on the same 4th March, 2021, the Command secured the life imprisonment conviction of one Aniekan John Udom of No. 13 Anyaikop street, Uyo who committed the offence of sodomy at the same address sometime in 2020.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect lured a 9-yr-old boy to his apartment and had unlawful carnal knowledge of him,” he said.



However, the command assured residents in the state of continuous provision of security of life and property for every part of the state.

