Police kill kidnapper in gun duel, rescue female ‘corper’, other in Ogun

The Ogun state police command, Wednesday, said its officers have shot dead a suspected kidnapper after a gun duel with the hoodlums along Sagamu –Ijebu Ode road.

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta, added police operatives also rescued two female captives – a youth corp member attached to Federal Girls College, Sagamu, Okoroji Agnes and one Tawa Sosanwo.



According to him, the incident happened when the DPO Sagamu, Okiki Agunbiade, was on routine patrol with his men and sighted a Sienna bus marked MUS 86 FN along the route.

He explained that the operatives had suspected occupants of the vehicle and subsequently ordered the driver of the car to stop.



“But instead of the driver to stop, he speed off towards Ijebu-Ode road consequent upon which the DPO ordered his men to chase them. Having realised that they were being pursued, the men in the car started firing at the policemen while on the move and the policemen fired back.

“They later jumped down, abandoned the car and ran into the bush while the policemen chased them into the bush and shot one of them dead while others escaped with gunshot injuries,” Oyeyemi said.



Oyeyemi explained that the two victims “narrated how they were kidnapped at various locations by the hoodlums who were taken to unknown destinations before police intercepted them on the road.”

He said their operational car was recovered with one black toy gun, one gold wrist watch, One Samsung galaxy S7 phone, one cutlass, and one black wrist watch.

Oyeyemi quoted the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, to have praised the “gallant officers”, and appealed to members of the public especially hospitals to inform the police if anybody with gunshots injury is seen in their area.

He added that the commissioner assured the members of the public that the fleeing members of the gang would be hunted for and arrested within the shortest possible time.