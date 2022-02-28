Police kill most wanted robber Getay in Delta 

Delta state Police command Monday killed the most wanted notorious armed robber in the state.

The suspect, popularly known as Getay has been on command’s wanted list for serious armed robbery operations.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe said: “On 25/02/2022 at about 1420hrs, Operatives of ‘B’ Division Warri Patrol team while on Aberdeen patrol along lower Erejuwa by old welfare road, received information that a notorious armed robber popularly known as Getay and his gang that have been on the Command’s wanted list, were operating around the neighborhood.

“The team immediately proceeded to the area and upon sighting the Police patrol team, the hoodlums opened fire.

“In the ensuing gun duel, Getay who is the leader of the gang sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

Police image maker said one cut-to-size double barrel gun, one live cartridge and two expended cartridges were recovered from the hoodlum, investigation is ongoing.