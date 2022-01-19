Police kill scores in battle with bandits, lose 3 operatives, 2 vigilantes too

The Police on Monday killed scores of bandits in a battle at Kwana Dutse village along Bangi – Mangoro road in Mariga local government of Niger state.

Three police men and two vigilantes were however said to have lost their lives in the gun duel.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Niger state Police Command (PPRO) Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the incident in a statement in Minna on Tuesday adding that order has been restored in the area.

He said, “The Niger State Police Command wishes to confirm that on 17/01/2022 at about 1630hrs, information was received of bandits movement along Bangi-Mangoro road, Mariga LGA.. However, the Command immediately mobilized tactical teams and vigilante attached to Bangi Division to the area where the hoodlums were engaged in fierce gun battle at Kwanar-Dutse.”

According to him, “during the gun battle with bandits, three policemen and two vigilante members among the team lost their life.”

He said scores of the bandits were neutralised while others escaped into the forest with bullet injury.

The PPRO said that the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Monday Bala Kuryas, reassured members of the public of the Command’s determination not to relent in the ongoing onslaught against banditry and other criminality in the State.

He solicited for more cooperation and support of the people in the ongoing fight against banditry .