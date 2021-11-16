Police launch probe over death of lady at Obi Cubana’s club

The Nigeria Police have revealed their readiness to launch investigation into what really led to the death of a lady at Hustle and Bustle night club in Abuja.

A lady identified as Susan reportedly died on Saturday at the club owned by popular businessman Obi Cubana after she was allegedly electrocuted by a metal on the floor of the clubhouse.

However, the spokeperson of FCT Police command DSP Josephine Adeh who spoke on Tuesday said an autopsy would be conducted on the corpse to determine the real cause of her death.

She said, “The case was reported to the police. This is a case of sudden and unnatural death, which investigation is going on. We are going to carry out an autopsy to determine the cause of death. I cannot tell you the cause of the death now until the investigation and autopsy are completed.”