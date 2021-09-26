Police ministry trains staff on police public complaints technology

The Ministry of Police Affairs has trained its staff on police public complaints technology management and operations to equip them against the task ahead and enable citizens to make use of the Police Public Complaints Committee (PPCC) portal to seek redress.

A press statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, Bolaji O. Kazeem, said the three-day capacity building workshop was organised by the Police Inspectorate Department of the ministry, recently in Abuja.

He said the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, stated that the objective of the workshop was to improve the participants’ knowledge of different types of communication.

The minister, who was represented by Director Police Inspectorate, Mrs. Mary Ele-Ojoh Akpa, further stated that participants would also be train on how to appreciate the importance of effective communication; identify common pitfalls that mar effective communication; and know how to use the PPCC portal to receive and treat petitions received in the portal.

On his part, the course instructor Mr. Bunmi Okunowo, charged the participants to leverage portal technology to drive the processes for reporting and addressing the reported petitions on abuse of human rights by police personnel against citizens.

The PPCC portal is divided into citizens-facing portal: this is where the general public can visit the PPCC website for information; https://ppcc.policeaffairs.gov.ng and Admin Section: Where assigned members of the PPCC can receive, view, treat petitions submitted online at the PPCC Portal: https://ppccadmin.policeaffairs.gov.ng

The PPCC was inaugurated by the minister on April, 7, 2021, to put a permanent structure that would help to effectively enable the populace with the opportunities to channel their grievances on the misconduct of police personnel.