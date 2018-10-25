Police nab 2  for allegedly possessing fake $800,000 notes

Police in Lokoja yesterday said two suspects were arrested for
allegedly being in possession of fake 800, 000-dollar notes.
Kogi Police Command Spokesman, Aya Williams, a deputy superintendent
of police, said in a statement in Lokoja that the suspects, Sofianu
Seidu and Aliu Ismaila, were arrested in their hideout along
Lokoja-Abuja highway on October 10.
According to him, the suspects have confessed that their intention was
to use the fake dollars to dupe unsuspecting citizens.
Aya listed assorted telephone handsets and one machete as other items
recovered from the suspects.
He also said one Mohammed Bello had been arrested for alleged criminal
conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping.
He said the suspect was arrested based on credible information at a
Fulani camp at Ebiya, Ajaokuta local government area of the state.
Aya said other members of Bello’s group escaped, adding that one
serviceable SMG Rifle, 60 rounds of live ammunition and one machete
were recovered from the camp.
According to him, the suspect and his fleeing colleagues were
terrorizing innocent citizens along Okene-Adogo-Ajaokuta road for
months before the police swooped on them.
Aya said the nabbed suspects would be arraigned soon, while efforts
were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing ones.
(NAN)
