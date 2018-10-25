Police nab 2  for allegedly possessing fake $800,000 notes

Police in Lokoja yesterday said two suspects were arrested for

allegedly being in possession of fake 800, 000-dollar notes.

Kogi Police Command Spokesman, Aya Williams, a deputy superintendent

of police, said in a statement in Lokoja that the suspects, Sofianu

Seidu and Aliu Ismaila, were arrested in their hideout along

Lokoja-Abuja highway on October 10.

According to him, the suspects have confessed that their intention was

to use the fake dollars to dupe unsuspecting citizens.

Aya listed assorted telephone handsets and one machete as other items

recovered from the suspects.

He also said one Mohammed Bello had been arrested for alleged criminal

conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping.

He said the suspect was arrested based on credible information at a

Fulani camp at Ebiya, Ajaokuta local government area of the state.

Aya said other members of Bello’s group escaped, adding that one

serviceable SMG Rifle, 60 rounds of live ammunition and one machete

were recovered from the camp.

According to him, the suspect and his fleeing colleagues were

terrorizing innocent citizens along Okene-Adogo-Ajaokuta road for

months before the police swooped on them.

Aya said the nabbed suspects would be arraigned soon, while efforts

were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing ones.

(NAN)

