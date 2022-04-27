Police nab 2 suspected criminals

Kaduna state police command said they have arrested two suspected criminals, each with AK-47 rifle and ammunitions in separate operations in Giwa and Zaria local government areas of Kaduna state.

According to a statement signed by Kaduna state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, Wednesday, Musa Lawal was apprehended at Iyatawa village Giwa, while an unnamed suspect was nabbed at Mallawa Tudun Wada in Zaria local government area.

“On the 24th April, 2022 at about 1330hrs the Kaduna Police Command received a credible information on a suspected movement of arms along Iyatawa village road of Giwa LGA, Kaduna state.

“A purposeful patrol and stop for search operation was mounted along that said axis which yielded the desired result.

“The Command Operatives succeeded in intercepting one Musa Lawal 25yrs, with an AK-47 rifle loaded with two rounds of live 7.62 X 39mm ammunitions.

“In a related development, the Command in her relentless effort to safeguard the lives and properties of the citizenry had on same date at about 1430hrs acted on another reliable information and raided filin Mallawa Tudun Wada area of Zaria metropolis.

“The Operatives in the raid process arrested one suspect with an AK-47 magazine loaded with 30 rounds of live 7.62 X 39mm ammunitions suspected to be delivered to armed bandits. The cases are currently undergoing investigation and effort is ongoing to ensure that the syndicate is apprehended to face the wrath of the law.

“These feat wouldn’t have been possible without the cooperation and prompt information from members of the communities.

“Thus, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command, CP Yekini Adio Ayoku is soliciting for more collaboration from the general public in the area of information sharing as the Command strive to reduce criminality to the barest minimum in the state,” ASP Jalige said.

